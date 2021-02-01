McLaughlin will join the Iowa Wolves for the 2020-21 G League season in Orlando.

McLaughlin had been carving out a fairly significant backup role with the Timberwolves recently, but he'll now shift his focus toward preparing for the four-week bubble in Orlando. Over 11 games with the parent club this year, McLaughlin is averaging 5.5 points and 4.1 assists over 17.2 minutes per contest.