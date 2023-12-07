McLaughlin (knee) is listed as questionable for Friday's game versus the Grizzlies.
McLaughlin hasn't played since Nov. 6 due to a right knee sprain. However, his upgraded status and return to 5-on-5 action in practice is a good sign that the 27-year-old point guard could suit up soon.
