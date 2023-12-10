Watch Now:

McLaughlin (knee) is questionable for Monday's game against the Pelicans.

McLaughlin missed 14 straight games due to a right MCL sprain but was cleared to suit up Friday versus Memphis. However, he didn't see any playing time, even with Anthony Edwards (hip) leaving the contest early. Even when fully healthy, McLaughlin isn't a regular part of the rotation, so his potential absence shouldn't impact fantasy.

