McLaughlin agreed to a two-way contract with the Timberwolves on Saturday.

McLaughlin, undrafted out of USC in 2018, appeared in 39 games with the G League's Long Island Nets last season. He averaged 15.0 points, 4.6 assists, 3.2 rebounds and 1.6 steals. Joining the Wolves for 2019 summer league, McLaughlin posted 9.9 points, 5.0 assists and 3.9 rebounds in seven games. Per the nature of two-way deals, McLaughlin will spend the majority of the 2019-20 campaign in the G League with the Iowa Wolves.