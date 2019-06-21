McLaughlin signed a summer league contract with the Timberwolves on Friday, Nicola Lupo of Sportando reports.

McLaughlin played with the Long Island Nets of the G League last season. He may get a training camp invite depending on how summer league goes, but chances are the former USC standout winds up back in the G League this season.

