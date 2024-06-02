McLaughlin averaged 0.7 points, 0.7 rebounds and 0.3 assists across 4.8 minutes in six playoff appearances, shooting 22.2 percent from the field in a limited number of attempts.

McLaughlin's future in Minnesota is unclear as he will head into the offseason as an unrestricted free agent. The 28-year-old has seen a decline in production every year since he got into the league after five seasons with the Timberwolves. McLaughlin averaged 3.5 points, 2.0 assists, 1.3 rebounds and 0.6 steals across a career-low 11.2 minutes in 56 regular-season games this season.