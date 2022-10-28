McLaughlin has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Lakers due to right heel soreness.
McLaughlin wasn't on the Timberwolves' initial injury report for Friday's matchup due to his heel injury. Austin Rivers and Jaylen Nowell should see increased run Friday, while McLaughlin's next chance to return will be Sunday against the Spurs.
