McLaughlin participated in practice Monday for the first time since his knee injury, although he didn't take contact, Dane Moore of 'The Dane Moore NBA Podcast' reports.

McLaughlin has been sidelined since the beginning of November with an MCL sprain in his right knee, but he's ramping up and only has a couple hurdles left to clear for his return. Prior to his injury, McLaughlin averaged 3.8 minutes in five total contests.