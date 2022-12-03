McLaughlin (calf) is questionable for Saturday's matchup against the Thunder.
McLaughlin returned to practice Friday but is still considered questionable for Saturday. If the backup point guard remains sidelined for a fifth straight game, he'd get an extended rest, with Minnesota not playing again until next Wednesday.
