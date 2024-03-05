McLaughlin (illness) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Trail Blazers.
This marks McLaughlin's second missed contest due to illness. His next opportunity to return will arrive Thursday against the Pacers.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Jordan McLaughlin: Iffy due to illness•
-
Timberwolves' Jordan McLaughlin: Back in action•
-
Timberwolves' Jordan McLaughlin: Out against Bucks•
-
Timberwolves' Jordan McLaughlin: Questionable with hip pointer•
-
Timberwolves' Jordan McLaughlin: Vital scoring off bench•
-
Timberwolves' Jordan McLaughlin: Quality contributions in loss•