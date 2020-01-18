Timberwolves' Jordan McLaughlin: Logs 18 minutes versus Pacers
McLaughlin managed nine points (3-6 FG, 3-5 3Pt), four rebounds and three assists in 18 minutes during Friday's 116-114 loss to the Pacers.
McLaughlin hauled in a career high in rebounding while matching his career high in made threes. He has handed out at least three assists in four straight appearances, and after dealing Jeff Teague the Timberwolves may rely on McLaughlin more consistently going forward. With that being said, it's also possible that rookie Jarrett Culver will end up earning a decent share of minutes at point guard behind Shabazz Napier, plus there's a chance Minnesota isn't finished making moves in the lead-up to the trade deadline.
