McLaughlin (calf) played 12 minutes and finished with two points (1-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and three assists in Sunday's 128-98 win over the Nuggets.

Suiting up for the first time since Dec. 9 after missing nearly two months with a calf strain, McLaughlin was available off the bench on a minutes limit. With D'Angelo Russell and Anthony Edwards entrenched as Minnesota's starters in the backcourt, McLaughlin isn't likely to see his playing time expand much from what he received Sunday, and the fourth-year player may not be guaranteed a spot in the rotation once the Timberwolves are back to full strength. With Austin Rivers sitting out the first game of a three-game ban, head coach Chris Finch will likely have to decide between Rivers and McLaughlin for a regular spot on the second unit alongside guard Jaylen Nowell.