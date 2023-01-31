Timberwolves coach Chris Finch said Monday McLaughlin (calf) is "inching" forward in his return process, Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic reports.
McLaughlin will miss his 29th straight game after being ruled out for Wednesday's game versus the Warriors due to a left calf strain. Based on Finch's comments, it doesn't appear that the 26-year-old guard will return to the lineup soon.
