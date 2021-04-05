McLaughlin will come off the bench Monday against the Kings, Alan Horton of the Timberwolves Radio Network reports.

The 24-year-old started the past two games and put up 18 points, 13 assists, eight rebounds and four steals in 75 minutes, but he'll head back to bench Monday with Ricky Rubio (back) rejoining the lineup. D'Angelo Russell (knee) is also returning from an extended absence, though he has a minutes restriction, which could cut into McLaughlin's playing time.