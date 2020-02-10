Timberwolves' Jordan McLaughlin: Moves to bench
McLaughlin will come off the bench Monday against the Raptors.
With D'Angelo Russell (quad) set to make his debut for the Timberwolves on Monday, McLaughlin will shift to a reserve role. Over his past 10 games, McLaughlin is averaging 7.9 points, 4.7 assist, 1.6 rebounds and 1.1 steals in 21.9 minutes.
