McLaughlin will come off the bench Monday against the Raptors.

With D'Angelo Russell (quad) set to make his debut for the Timberwolves on Monday, McLaughlin will shift to a reserve role. Over his past 10 games, McLaughlin is averaging 7.9 points, 4.7 assist, 1.6 rebounds and 1.1 steals in 21.9 minutes.