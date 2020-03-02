Timberwolves' Jordan McLaughlin: Nabs career-high four steals
McLaughlin managed four points (1-4 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-4 FT), four steals, three assists and two rebounds in 17 minutes during Sunday's 111-91 loss to the Mavericks.
McLaughlin finished with a career high steal total and stuffed the stat sheet despite seeing limited minutes. The 23-year-old rookie has been fairly impressive in spurts, but unless D'Angelo Russell misses time McLaughlin's value will be limited to deeper formats.
