McLaughlin managed four points (1-4 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-4 FT), four steals, three assists and two rebounds in 17 minutes during Sunday's 111-91 loss to the Mavericks.

McLaughlin finished with a career high steal total and stuffed the stat sheet despite seeing limited minutes. The 23-year-old rookie has been fairly impressive in spurts, but unless D'Angelo Russell misses time McLaughlin's value will be limited to deeper formats.