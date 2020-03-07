McLaughlin produced 14 points (6-10 FG, 2-4 3Pt), nine assists, three rebounds and one steal in 28 minutes during Friday's 132-118 loss to Orlando.

McLaughlin continues to impress, falling just one assist short of another double-double. The playing time was elevated due to the fact D'Angelo Russell couldn't hit the side of a barn; however, McLaughlin has certainly been making a name for himself of late. He has been a fringe top1-00 player over the past two weeks in only 22 minutes a night. It is hard to predict exactly what may lie ahead for McLaughlin but given the current production, he certainly warrants a roster spot in deeper formats.