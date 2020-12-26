McLaughlin (not injury related) isn't on the injury report ahead of Saturday's game against the Jazz.
McLaughlin was sidelined for the Timberwolves' season opener due to COVID-19 protocols, but it appears as though he'll be available Saturday. He's unlikely to play a significant role for Minnesota this season.
