McLaughlin (calf) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Bulls.

McLaughlin is set to miss a fifth straight game, and the former USC product has played just three games since Nov. 21, with two spells on the sidelines sandwiching both contests. It remains to be seen if he'll be able to recover for the second half of a back-to-back when the Timberwolves take on the Mavericks on Monday, but it wouldn't be shocking if he ends up missing that game as well.