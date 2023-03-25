McLaughlin (illness) is not on the injury report for Sunday's matchup against the Warriors.
After a one-game absence due to an illness, McLaughlin will return. This month, the reserve point guard is averaging 4.6 points, 4.0 assists, 1.0 rebounds and 1.0 steals in 17.6 minutes.
