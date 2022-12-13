McLaughlin (calf) is out for Monday's contest against the Trail Blazers.
The 26-year-old guard will miss his second consecutive contest as he continues to tend to a calf injury. Austin Rivers and Jaylen Nowell figure to see increased opportunities with McLaughlin on the sidelines. The USC product's next chance to return comes Wednesday against the Clippers.
