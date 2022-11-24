McLaughlin (calf) will not dress for Friday's game versus the Hornets.
McLaughlin will leave the Timberwolves' backcourt down a key bench piece behind D'Angelo Russell for a second consecutive tilt. Austin Rivers logged a season-high 20 minutes in his stead Wednesday and figures to claim backup point guard duties again Friday.
