McLaughlin (hip) will not play in Thursday's game against the Bucks.
McLaughlin will be considered day-to-day going forward. Monte Morris (trade pending) will not debut Thursday, but he's expected to pick up the backup point guard minutes going forward at the expense of McLaughlin.
