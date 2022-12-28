Head coach Chris Finch relayed Wednesday that McLaughlin (calf) will be re-evaluated in approximately a week, Chris Hine of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

McLaughlin's calf issue has been lingering since early December, and it's still unclear when he will progress to return to action. Given the updated timetable, his next opportunity to rejoin the action, pending the re-evaluation, would likely come later in the week next week.