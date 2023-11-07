McLaughlin was diagnosed with a right knee MCL sprain Tuesday and will re-evaluated in four weeks, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
McLaughlin suffered his injury in Monday's matchup with Boston and will now be headed toward a lengthy absence. McLaughlin is averaging just 3.8 minutes across his five appearances this season, so his absence shouldn't have a big impact on Minnesota's rotation.
