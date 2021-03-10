McLaughlin will not play Thursday against the Pelicans due to health and safety protocols.
With McLaughlin out, Jaylen Nowell and Anthony Edwards will likely have to play backup point guard behind Ricky Rubio, who is filling in for D'Angelo Russell (knee). It's not clear how long McLaughlin will be sidelined.
