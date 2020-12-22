McLaughlin will not play in Wednesday's season opener against the Pistons due to COVID-19 protocols, Chris Hine of the Star Tribune reports.
It's unclear how long McLaughlin will remain in the league's protocol, but he'll miss at least one game before the Timberwolves head into a Saturday/Sunday back-to-back set.
