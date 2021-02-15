McLaughlin scored six points (2-4 FG, 2-2 FT) and added four assists, three rebounds, two steals and one block across 19 minutes Sunday in the Timberwolves' 116-112 win over the Raptors.

McLaughlin was expected to spent all of February at the G League bubble in Orlando, but the injury to D'Angelo Russell (leg) prompted the Timberwolves to recall him. The 24-year-old has proceeded to step in as the backup point guard behind Ricky Rubio, and he's done a solid job of conducting the second unit. He's received no fewer than 19 minutes in each of the last three games, averaging 4.7 points, 5.7 assists, 2.3 rebounds and 2.0 steals. So long as at least Rubio is healthy, McLaughlin won't be worth a pickup outside of the deepest of league, but he could have some short-term appeal as a DFS punt play so long as Russell is out.