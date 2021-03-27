McLaughlin totaled just two points (1-5 FG, 0-2 3Pt), four assists, two rebounds and two steals in 21 minutes during Friday's 107-101 victory over Houston.

McLaughlin finally made his return to the court after a lengthy absence. Despite being available to play on Wednesday, the coaching staff opted to give him some additional time on which to work on his conditioning. Unfortunately, the window of opportunity is about to slam shut with Malik Beasley (suspension) set to return in the coming days. D'Angelo Russell (knee) is not far behind him and when both are up to full speed, McLaughlin could even fall out of the rotation altogether.