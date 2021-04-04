McLaughlin registered 12 points (4-9 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), nine assists, six rebounds and three steals in 41 minutes during Saturday's 122-133 loss to the 76ers.

The 24-year-old received his second straight start on Saturday with Ricky Rubio (back) and D'Angelo Russell (knee) out of the lineup. Over his last two games, McLaughlin is averaging 9.0 points, 6.5 assists, 2.0 steals and 1.5 three-pointers. As long as Rubio and Russell are out of the lineup, feel free to stream McLaughlin if you need decent assists and steals along with low-end points and three-pointers.