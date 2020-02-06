McLaughlin contributed 15 points (7-15 FG, 1-6 3Pt), seven assists, three steals and one rebound in 31 minutes during Wednesday's loss to the Hawks.

Adding in the fact that McLaughlin didn't turn the ball over once in this one, he had a very solid showing. He could potentially have a decent opportunity moving forward, barring another backcourt shakeup in Minnesota before the trade deadline. After dealing away both Jeff Teague and Shabazz Napier, McLaughlin could suddenly find himself with a serviceable workload down the stretch. It's difficult to envision him becoming relevant in standard leagues, but he's at least worth monitoring moving forward.