Timberwolves' Jordan McLaughlin: Posts double-double
McLaughlin contributed 24 points (11-15 FG, 2-4 3Pt), 11 assists and four rebounds in 37 minutes during Saturday's 142-115 win over the Clippers.
McLaughlin couldn't have wished for a better first start in his NBA career, as he registered career-high marks in points, assists and field goals made, while tying his career-high mark for rebounds. He should head back to the bench once D'Angelo Russell is ready to make his debut with the franchise, but McLaughlin could have earned himself a bigger role in the rotation given his last few performances.
