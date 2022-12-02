McLaughlin (calf) took part in practice Friday, Chris Hine of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
McLaughlin seems to be tredning in a positive direction ahead of Saturday's clash with the Thunder, but the injury report should shed more light on his chances of taking the floor. If McLaughlin ultimately can't go, he would get extended rest by NBA standards, with the Timberwolves not retaking the floor until next Wednesday.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Jordan McLaughlin: Another absence ahead Wednesday•
-
Timberwolves' Jordan McLaughlin: Still out•
-
Timberwolves' Jordan McLaughlin: Remains sidelined against Warriors•
-
Timberwolves' Jordan McLaughlin: Out again Friday•
-
Timberwolves' Jordan McLaughlin: Won't play Wednesday•
-
Timberwolves' Jordan McLaughlin: Dealing with calf injury•