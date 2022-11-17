McLaughlin finished with nine points (4-6 FG, 1-3 3Pt), three assists and four steals in 20 minutes during Wednesday's 126-108 win over Orlando.
McLaughlin had one of his better games of the season, matching his season high of nine points and setting a personal best with four steals. He had gone just 4-for-15 shooting over the previous six contests before Wednesday's strong performance. The 26-year-old is averaging 3.6 points and 3.8 assists in 15.9 minutes through his first 13 appearances of the season.
