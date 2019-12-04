McLaughlin has produced extensively through eight appearances with Iowa, averaging 31.9 minutes per appearance.

The sophomore has recorded 16.0 points, 6.9 assists and 5.8 rebounds across his tenure with the Iowa Wolves. With four appearances for the Minneapolis squad, primarily in relief for a sick Jeff Teague, McLaughlin averaged 2.8 points, 2.0 assists and 1.8 boards across 14.3 minutes a night.