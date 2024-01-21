McLaughlin provided eight points (3-7 FG, 2-3 3Pt), two rebounds, three assists and two steals in 13 minutes during Saturday's 102-97 loss to the Thunder. He also had no turnovers.

McLaughlin entered Saturday's contest having posted zero points, four rebounds and zero assists in 15 minutes across Minnesota's past two games. McLaughlin adds a synergistic presence in the Timberwolves' backup point guard role, and while the 27-year-old hasn't settled into a rhythm this season due to knee troubles, exceeding a 10-to-20 minute role on any given night is unlikely barring injuries in the backcourt.