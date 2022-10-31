McLaughlin (heel) is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Suns.
McLaughlin has missed the last two games due to right heel soreness, and he continues to deal with the issue ahead of Tuesday's matchup. If he's unavailable once again, Austin Rivers and Jaylen Nowell will likely be in line for increased playing time.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Jordan McLaughlin: Ruled out Sunday•
-
Timberwolves' Jordan McLaughlin: Questionable Sunday•
-
Timberwolves' Jordan McLaughlin: Late scratch Friday•
-
Timberwolves' Jordan McLaughlin: Slow start continues•
-
Timberwolves' Jordan McLaughlin: Off injury report•
-
Timberwolves' Jordan McLaughlin: Sits again Friday•