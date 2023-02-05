McLaughlin (calf) is questionable for Sunday's game versus the Nuggets.
Coach Chris Finch said less than a week ago that McLaughlin was "inching" toward his return, but the guard has apparently made good progress over the past few days. The 26-year-old hasn't seen game action since he suffered the calf strain Dec. 9, so even if available Sunday he's unlikely to see significant run.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Jordan McLaughlin: Making small gains in recovery•
-
Timberwolves' Jordan McLaughlin: Not close to return•
-
Timberwolves' Jordan McLaughlin: Likely 'weeks away' from playing•
-
Timberwolves' Jordan McLaughlin: Still out•
-
Timberwolves' Jordan McLaughlin: Out at least another week•
-
Timberwolves' Jordan McLaughlin: Out Wednesday•