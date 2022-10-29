McLaughlin (heel) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Spurs.
McLaughlin was a late scratch for Friday's game due to right heel soreness and remains questionable for Sunday's tilt. McLaughlin has averaged 3.4 points, 3.4 assists and 2.2 rebounds in 16.6 minutes of action so far this season as the Timberwolves' backup point guard.
