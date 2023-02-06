McLaughlin (calf) is questionable for Tuesday's contest against the Nuggets.
After making his first appearance since missing Minnesota's previous 30 games, McLaughlin is questionable for the Timberwolves' outing Tuesday. If the USC product is unable to suit up, his next chance to return comes Wednesday against the Jazz.
