McLaughlin is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Jazz due to left calf strain injury management.

McLaughlin missed nearly two months due to a calf injury but has been back in action over the last two matchups. He's averaged just 10.0 minutes per game during that time, and it's unclear whether he'll be available for the second half of a back-to-back set Wednesday. If the 26-year-old is sidelined, Jaylen Nowell could see a slight uptick in playing time.