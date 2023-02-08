McLaughlin is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Jazz due to left calf strain injury management.
McLaughlin missed nearly two months due to a calf injury but has been back in action over the last two matchups. He's averaged just 10.0 minutes per game during that time, and it's unclear whether he'll be available for the second half of a back-to-back set Wednesday. If the 26-year-old is sidelined, Jaylen Nowell could see a slight uptick in playing time.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Jordan McLaughlin: Available to play Tuesday•
-
Timberwolves' Jordan McLaughlin: Questionable Tuesday•
-
Timberwolves' Jordan McLaughlin: Makes return from lengthy absence•
-
Timberwolves' Jordan McLaughlin: Available with minutes limit•
-
Timberwolves' Jordan McLaughlin: Questionable for Sunday•
-
Timberwolves' Jordan McLaughlin: Making small gains in recovery•