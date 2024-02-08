McLaughlin is questionable for Thursday's game at Milwaukee due to a right hip pointer.
The Timberwolves traded for Monte Morris on Thursday, but he's not expected to be available quite yet. So, if McLaughlin is sidelined, expect Nickeil Alexander-Walker to see additional backup point guard minutes.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Jordan McLaughlin: Vital scoring off bench•
-
Timberwolves' Jordan McLaughlin: Quality contributions in loss•
-
Timberwolves' Jordan McLaughlin: Remains in rotation Friday•
-
Timberwolves' Jordan McLaughlin: Good to go•
-
Timberwolves' Jordan McLaughlin: Questionable for Thursday•
-
Timberwolves' Jordan McLaughlin: Cleared to play•