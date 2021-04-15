McLaughlin had four points (1-4 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, four assists and two steals in Wednesday's loss to the Bucks.

McLaughlin wasn't able to get much going as a scorer, but he did provide his highest assists total since April 3 while adding a pair of steals for the second straight game. The reserve guard has proven capable of providing valuable assists and steals production when the minutes are there, but they've been harder to come by since D'Angelo Russell returned from a long-term injury absence.