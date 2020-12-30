McLaughlin contributed two points (1-4 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and nine rebounds in 18 minutes Tuesday in the Timberwolves' 124-101 loss to the Clippers.

McLaughlin showed an ability to shoot efficiently and rack up assists when given playing time as a rookie in 2019-20, but his path to a consistent spot in the rotation remains blocked with all of D'Angelo Russell, Malik Beasley, Ricky Rubio and Anthony Edwards ahead of him in the pecking order at guard. The two-way player has seen double-digit minutes in the Wolves' last two games, but both were blowout losses.