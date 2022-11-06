McLaughlin produced six points (2-3 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, 11 assists and two steals over 22 minutes during Saturday's 129-117 win over the Rockets.
McLaughlin had his way with the Rockets on Saturday, handing out a season-high 11 assists. D'Angelo Russell has been struggling of late, allowing McLaughlin to see a few extra minutes. He is now averaging 4.3 assists across the first eight games of the season, making him a viable streaming option for anyone desperate for dimes.
