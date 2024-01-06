McLaughlin produced three points (1-1 FG, 1-1 3Pt), three rebounds, three assists and two steals across 13 minutes during Friday's 122-95 win over Houston.

McLaughlin played at least 12 minutes for the third straight game, a welcome sign when compared to his season thus far. Although he can be a viable target in deeper formats when afforded meaningful minutes, his role is too unpredictable at this point. Managers should keep an eye on him, just in case he supplants Nickeil Alexander-Walker. If that does happen, McLaughlin could have some value as an assists and steals specialist.