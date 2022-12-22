McLaughlin (calf) has been ruled out for Friday's game against Boston.
McLaughlin continues to deal with a left calf strain and will be unavailable once again. His next chance to suit up will be Monday against the Heat.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Jordan McLaughlin: Another absence on tap•
-
Timberwolves' Jordan McLaughlin: Still out•
-
Timberwolves' Jordan McLaughlin: Not playing Sunday•
-
Timberwolves' Jordan McLaughlin: Remains out Friday•
-
Timberwolves' Jordan McLaughlin: Remains out Wednesday•
-
Timberwolves' Jordan McLaughlin: Officially out Monday•