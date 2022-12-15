McLaughlin (calf) has been ruled out Friday against the Thunder.
McLaughlin will be unavailable for a fourth consecutive game due to his left calf injury. D'Angelo Russell (knee) is questionable, so Austin Rivers will likely remain in the starting lineup if Russell is held out.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Jordan McLaughlin: Remains out Wednesday•
-
Timberwolves' Jordan McLaughlin: Officially out Monday•
-
Timberwolves' Jordan McLaughlin: Unlikely to play Monday•
-
Timberwolves' Jordan McLaughlin: Will sit Saturday•
-
Timberwolves' Jordan McLaughlin: Delivers solid all-around night•
-
Timberwolves' Jordan McLaughlin: Active Saturday•