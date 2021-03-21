McLaughlin (COVID-19) is listed as out for Monday's game against the Thunder.
McLaughlin has remained in the league's protocols since the All-Star break, and Monday will mark his seventh consecutive absence. At this time, it's unclear when he'll be cleared to return to action.
