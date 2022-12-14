McLaughlin (calf) is out for Wednesday's game against the Clippers.
The guard will miss a third straight game while tending to a left calf injury. McLaughlin will have a chance to return to action Friday against the Thunder.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Jordan McLaughlin: Officially out Monday•
-
Timberwolves' Jordan McLaughlin: Unlikely to play Monday•
-
Timberwolves' Jordan McLaughlin: Will sit Saturday•
-
Timberwolves' Jordan McLaughlin: Delivers solid all-around night•
-
Timberwolves' Jordan McLaughlin: Active Saturday•
-
Timberwolves' Jordan McLaughlin: Listed as questionable•